COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are responding to a barricaded suspect situation at the Stratus Apartment Homes Monday afternoon.

It began around 2:30 p.m. at the complex located in the area of Airport Road and Murray Boulevard.

Police say a shot was fired by the suspect during a disturbance.

There is no confirmation that the suspect is still inside the apartment. Police say there is a warrant.

