COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a Colorado Springs business was burglarized overnight.

Police said the burglary happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at the business at 2805 North Prospect Street. When officers arrived, they saw a man running and a car speeding away from the business. They also saw the back door of the business had been pried open.

Police and K9s searched the area, bout could not find the suspects.