COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Helping Hands Helping the Community is at it again, this time raising funds for homeless veterans.

Through the local vendor fair at the Citadel Mall, the nonprofit hopes to help homeless vets find meaningful employment and job training, build them tiny homes, and get them animal therapy.

“I’m a veteran myself,” Helping Hands founder Juli Henry said. “My husband is a veteran. I have a family of veterans. It just breaks my heart seeing them on the street and our government not really taking care of them like they should be. They fought for us and we need to give back to them.”