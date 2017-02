COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after they found a body in northeast Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Police say they found the body just after noon in the 5800 block of Powers Boulevard near Stetson Hills Boulevard.

According to authorities, the person was unresponsive; medical personnel tried to revive the person but were unsuccessful.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

The El Paso County Coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.