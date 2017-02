COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A total 273 impaired drivers were arrested over Super Bowl weekend.

The Super Bowl DUI enforcement period from February 3 to February 6 was part of The Heat Is On campaign, a heightened weekend enforcement.

“Last year, nearly one-third of Colorado’s traffic fatalities involved an impaired driver,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “Impaired driving is a major issue CDOT will continue to address to help curb Colorado’s traffic deaths. Every time someone chooses to drive impaired, they are putting everyone on the road at risk.”

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies collaborated for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement.

Officials say this year’s numbers is a decrease from the 325 arrests during the same enforcement period last year.

A total 97 agencies participated in the enforcement. The Colorado Springs Police Department recorded 28 arrests, one of the highest in the state along with Denver (27 arrests) and Aurora (29 arrests).

CSP also reported 38 arrests statewide.

“It’s important to make a plan to get to and from your destination before you start to drink alcohol,” said Col. Scott Hernandez, Chief of the CSP. “Alcohol not only impairs motor skills, but also decision-making. It only takes a few drinks and one bad decision and to cause serious harm to yourself and others on the road.”

The legal BAC limit in Colorado is 0.05 percent for driving while ability impaired (DWAI) and 0.08 percent for driving under the influence (DUI).

The Heat Is On campaign returns March 10 for the 10-day St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period. Officials say last year, 355 drivers were arrested during the heightened patrols.

>> Click here to learn more about the campaign.