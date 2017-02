COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man is making a miraculous recovery after being assaulted last month.

On January 22, Scottie Smith died.

“Somewhere between 10 and 20 minutes his heart was stopped, getting no oxygen to his brain,” said Kristie Smith, Scottie’s aunt.

Scottie was assaulted by 30-year-old Craig Uehling on Ruskin Place, near South Academy and Airport Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Report, Uehling told police he observed Scottie breaking into cars in the neighborhood.

Emergency Responders were able to bring Scottie back from the dead and get his heart going again, but doctors worried the damage was already done.

“They gave him a one percent chance of making it,” said Scott Smith, Scottie’s father.

As Scottie now fights for his life, his family is fighting for justice. They say even if Scottie was breaking into cars he didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“It was a thing of disbelief,” said Scott. “It felt worse than anything I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Scottie’s family said they have been living a nightmare for the past three weeks, but Scottie is fighting back, doing things doctors said he would never do again.

“He’s pointing at pictures, he’s hugging his loved ones, trying to get out of bed. He’s showing so much improvement, where the hate that I feel is able to lift,” said Scott. “I’ve never hated anything so bad.”

Scottie’s heart is now beating on its own and he’s breathing on his own too. But he still can’t speak and the future is still uncertain.

“We don’t know where Scottie is in there or how much of Scottie that we’re ever going to get back, but we know that our family and my nephew is never going to be the same,” said Kristie.

Scottie’s little sister has been by his side since the incident documenting his recovery and taking care of her big brother who used to take care of her.

“He’s just always been my supporter and my protector and I’m trying to do the same thing for him,” said Sierra Smith, Scottie’s sister.

Many questions remain unanswered and the family isn’t done fighting for justice. In the meantime, though, they are leaning on their faith to get through this difficult time.

“We thank God he’s come this far and we pray to God he keeps coming back,” said Kristie.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

The family is meeting with the District Attorney’s Office this week and hoping charges will be filed against Uehling. They are also looking into filing a civil suit against him.

FOX21 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates when available.