COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The family of a Mitchell High School student who died after being hit by a car will be getting a donation to help cover the funeral costs.

The t-shirt has the initials of 15-year-old Cyprian Cisneros, the victim of the crash.

The assistant principal at Doherty High School came up with the idea to use the Doherty and Palmer rivalry to raise the funds.

“There’s something bigger. There’s something grander. This is just a game. We’re here for a game this evening but there’s greater meaning out there than just playing a game,” said Brett Williams, athletic director at Mitchell High School.

A total 2,000 shirts are expected to raise close to $19,000 for the family.