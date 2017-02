COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Valentine’s Day is just a few days away!

Looking for some easy, fun breakfast ideas to surprise your loved one on Tuesday?

Kevin Konz, Marketing Vice President for The Egg & I, joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to share a few special recipes for that special someone in your life.

From an easy, healthy chia coconut oatmeal to preparing spicy pear and kale coolers, Konz shares some popular favorites that are sure to be a hit for your loved one this Valentine’s Day.