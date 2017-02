COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A celebration of our state animal was going on Saturday at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center for the 12th annual Bighorn Sheep Day.

“This herd was kind of an accidental release back in the 40s when a truck just happened to break down during a transplant and the sheep had to have been let go and they just kind of made their way over to what’s known as Queen’s Canyon,” said Bret Tennis, park operations administrator.

People got the chance to learn about wildlife through interactive exhibits and activities and also see local bighorn sheep – the Rampart Range herd.