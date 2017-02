COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Valentine’s Day is getting closer!

Offers conducted a survey to find out just how much consumers are planning to spend, what they’re planning to buy and where they plan on celebrating.

The study even breaks down the top gifts by state. Oreos lead Colorado’s top gift list, followed by a bouquet, teddy bear, lingerie and chocolate truffles.

Engaged couples can expect to spend more than others – around $82, whereas those dating do about $65 worth of damage and those married will spend an average $53.

Do men spend more than women? On average, yes. Men spend around $60.78, whereas women spend $47.83.

Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed said they wouldn’t be spending any money this Valentine’s Day.

What’s at the top of the wish list this year? Roses, chocolate-covered strawberries and jewelry.

But what do men want? The survey said men most want a heartfelt card, whereas women most want jewelry.

Here were the questions asked:

How would you prefer your Valentine’s Day night to be celebrated?

At home (46.1 percent)

Dinner out (29.1 percent)

Night on the town (10.5 percent)

Recreational activity (bowling, mini-golf) (7.1 percent)

At the movies (6 percent)

Other (1.2 percent)

Which of the following would be your least favorite Valentine’s Day gift to receive?

Bottle of alcohol (26.1 percent)

Lingerie (23.3 percent)

Gift card (11.3 percent)

Flowers (11.2 percent)

Chocolate (10.3 percent)

Heartfelt card (9.1 percent)

Jewelry (8.8 percent)

Would you use a dating app to find a date on Valentine’s Day?

Yes (6.6 percent)

No (93.4 percent)

Is it okay to go on a first date on Valentine’s Day?

Yes (55.9 percent)

No (44.1 percent)

Do you feel the pressure of being in a relationship on Valentine’s Day?

Yes (12.1 percent)

No (87.2 percent)

What is your favorite Valentine’s Day treat?

Chocolate-covered strawberries (27.6 percent)

Box of chocolates (27.6 percent)

Caramels (13.7 percent)

Candy Bar (10.2 percent)

Candy hearts (8.8 percent)

Cinnamon hearts (6.6 percent)

Other (5.4 percent)

What is your favorite Valentine’s Day flower?

Roses (48.3 percent)

Tulips (13.8 percent)

Sunflowers (8.4 percent)

Lilies (8.2 perncet)

Daisies (8 percent)

Orchids (7.9 percent)

Other (5.5 percent)

