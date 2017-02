COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested for trespassing during a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The Green Party of the Pikes Peak region held a protest Friday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 90 South Cascade Avenue.

Around 30 protesters were standing with signs and banners in front of the bank when police say at one point the group tried to enter the building.

Police say the group left the area only to show up at another Wells Fargo located at 410 South Cascade Avenue.

According to authorities, two protesters – Jerima King and Karyna Lemus – were able to enter the bank before the bank manager was able to lock the doors.

Police say King and Lemus were given a verbal warning to leave but refused.

DART police officers arrested both protesters for trespassing.