COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a suspect who fired shots in an apartment Friday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Santa Fe Street near South Institute Street.

Police responding to the area after reports of shots fired in an apartment.

According to authorities, residents of the apartment were not home at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say witnesses saw a light-skinned man wearing a white shirt running away from the area after the shots were fired; the witnesses did not see the suspect actually shooting.