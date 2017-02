COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The river otter, who faced extinction in Colorado and other nearby states, is making a comeback!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists say after re-introducing about 120 young otters 25 years ago, the population is now numbering in the hundreds.

Biologists say their triumphant return is evidence that pollution control and wetland protection brings real results.

Otters are considered a species that is highly sensitive to pollution.