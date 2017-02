A man’s official portrait took an unexpected turn when his K9 companion decided it was time for a kiss.

Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach took an official portrait with his K9 partner Kenobi, but they didn’t stop there.

The other two were captured as Kenobi showed his partner some love.

Make no mistake, Kenobi is a trained K9 who tracks people and locates a variety of objects.

But he wasn’t focused on his work during the photo shoot – just his favorite partner.