SAN JOSE, Calif. — Select McDonald’s locations are testing out a new seafood sandwich.

Four restaurants around San Jose are now serving the “crab sandwich,” which mixes snow crab meat with diced celery and seasoned dressing.

It’s served with romaine lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted sourdough bun.

If consumers respond well to the crab sandwich, McDonald’s says it will start serving it at about 250 restaurants around the Bay Area later in the year.