COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical condition Saturday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in an area parking lot. At the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Authorities were not able to find any witnesses at the scene and have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.