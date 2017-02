BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash Friday that killed a Kansas woman.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 50 near milepost 406.

Troopers say a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on the highway when it attempted to pass a 2014 Dodge Avenger but failed.

The Toyota collided with the left side of the Dodge, then overcorrected to the left, causing the car to rotate and collide with a guardrail before traveling off the south side of the road, according to authorities.

The driver of the Doge, 19-year-old Mario Morales of Lamar, was uninjured.

The Toyota had four passengers all from Garden City, Kansas.

One passenger, identified as 47-year-old Denise Fenner, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 27-year-old Darryl Fenner, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The other two passengers, 49-year-old John Fenner and a 17-year-old girl were uninjured.

Alcohol and speed are being considered as factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.