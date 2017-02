Related Coverage Teen hit by car in Colorado Springs dies of injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The family of a Mitchell High School student who died after being hit by a car will be getting a donation to help them cover the funeral costs.

The t-shirt has the initials of 15-year-old Cyprian Cisneros, the victim of the crash.

The shirt is on sale in District 11 high schools. So far, they’ve ordered roughly 2,000 shirts and many have already been sold.

A teacher at Mitchell High School came up with the idea to use the Doherty and Palmer rivarly to raise the funds.

The students of District 11 usually use the games as a reason to raise money for a good cause, but this one is a little different beause Cyprian went to Mitchell.

The 2,000 shirts are expected to raise close to $19,000 for his family.

“Obviously there’s people in our community who know how much this is going to mean to the family of Cyprian, but also it’s just our giving community spirit and our students are taking a cue from that,” said D11 official Devra Ashby.

If you’d like to buy a shirt and help out, they’re being sold today at the varsity basketball games at Doherty High School starting at 5 p.m.