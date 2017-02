COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A family grieving the death of a husband and father got a helping hand from the community Saturday.

Joe Boyer died ten days after the wind storm on January 9th.

That’s the storm that had hurricane force winds that caused damage all over town.

A fencing company stepped up in a time of need.

In a neighborhood still cleaning up from hurricane force winds, the building of this fence means a little bit more, because it’s to honor Joe Boyer.

When the freak wind storm came through it blew their fence over into the road.

Knowing the dangers of the blind corner, Joe went into the road to pick up the fence, so no one else would get hurt, but that’s when the wind picked him up and slammed him back down causing major head injuries.

His daughter said he was in a medically induced coma for three weeks recovering.

He woke up and was remembering his family, but that’s when blood clots developed, which caused his death.

Meanwhile, their back yard remained without a fence until Saturday.

That’s when Taylor Fencing stepped up and donated a new fence to the family.

“I ran it by my crew on our Monday morning safety meeting and I had twenty hands volunteer to show up this weekend,” said Layne Myers of Taylor Fencing.

They’re made the fence sturdier than ever before.

“The medal posts vs the woods ones that were here originally. We’re adding a third rail, instead of having two,” said Myers.

Joe’s daughter said the family is extremely grateful for the help from the community; adding that her dad would be doing the same thing for someone else if they had lost their fence.

The family said having the new fence makes them feel much safer in their home and that helps with the grieving process.

The family has a go fund me page to help with Joe’s medical bills.