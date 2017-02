COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The amount of rafters who took to Colorado’s waterways in 2016 was the largest it has ever been.

The Colorado River Outfitters Association said rafting companies hosted more than 550,000 guests last year.

For comparison, that’s about 42,000 more guests than in 2015.

Those guests spent more than $70 million in Colorado, stirring an estimated economic impact of nearly $180 million in the state’s riverside communities.