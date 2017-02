DENVER (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in a robbery and fatal shooting at a Denver light rail station.

The Denver Post reports 19-year-old Nathan Valdez was arrested Friday for investigation of first-degree murder in the Feb. 7 death of Tim Cruz.

Nineteen-year-old Ever Valles was arrested earlier on suspicion of murder.

Online jail records didn’t indicate whether either man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was shot at a west Denver train station at about 2 a.m.

An arrest warrant affidavit says one of the suspects told Cruz, “You saw too much.”

