COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen girl was arrested after she sped through a school zone and then crashed into a sign Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said an officer was patrolling the school zone at Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive around 2:30 p.m. when he saw a car drive through the 20 mph zone at 48 mph. He tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off. The driver lost control of her car and hit a brick neighborhood entrance sign as she was trying to turn from Dublin Boulevard onto Montarbor Drive.

The driver ran from the scene, but was caught a short distance away. She was arrested on charges of felony eluding, speeding, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said some of the people in the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.