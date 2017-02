COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An officer at Spring Creek Detention Facility has been arrested after he assaulted a detainee, according to police.

Police said the assault happened on September 12. The suspect, Dean Hawkinson, is accused of grabbing a detainee by the arm and squeezing the victim’s neck. Police said they found out about the incident on September 29 and began an investigation.

The victim was medically cleared and is no longer at the facility.

Hawkinson is charged with second-degree assault and child abuse. He turned himself in to police on Thursday.

The Colorado Department of Human Services, which operates the facility, said Hawkinson has been placed on administrative leave.

The department said they’ve made changes to improve staffing levels and safety at the facility since the incident. On October 1, they reorganized the facility so it would only house detained juveniles who were awaiting trial, capping the population at 51 detainees. There is now one staff member for every five juveniles at the facility, according to the department. The department said this measure has reduced the number of fights and assaults at the facility.