COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Special needs people in our community had the time of their lives Friday.

The Tim Tebow Foundation threw them a prom.

It’s called a Night to Shine.

It’s for anyone 14 to 65 with special needs.

It’s a chance to do something they might not every get to.

For all the special needs guests their night kicked off by being treated like rock stars as people cheered them on as they came inside the Pikes Peak Christian Church.

After finding out who their buddy guide for the night is it’s off to the dance floor.

Katie Evans was there with her special needs brother Scotty.

This was his 2nd year participating and it’s something he’s looked forward to all year.

“He has been so excited. It’s been fun to see. I get texts from him saying, ‘are you ready to go?’ and the fact that Tim Tebow puts this on means the world to us, because we can look forward to this special night,” said Evans.

At this special night every guest gets a crown or a tiara.

“Feel like they’re kings and queens for a night, so we just give them the royal treatment all night,” said Pastor Darrin Ronde.

They throw this event because a lot of the people here might not every get the chance to go to a prom.

“It’s great to see him just let loose and have a good time with his buddies out there,” said event volunteer Derek Smit.

For the families getting to see their loved ones having the time of their lives it’s something they’ll always remember.

“It’s hard to get a good smile and he’s been smiling ear to ear all night,” said Evans.

This is the third year the Tim Tebow Foundation has thrown this event.

In 2017 over 350 churches in all 50 states and 11 countries around the world participated in this event.