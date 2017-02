COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Union Boulevard is closed due to a crash that police are describing as “serious.”

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. The road is closed in both directions between Montebello Drive and Del Paz Drive. Police said at 9 a.m. that the road will be closed for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.