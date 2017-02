COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in northwestern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The body was found just after 2 p.m. in the area of Popes Valley Drive and Tech Center Drive. That’s just southwest of the Interstate 25 and South Rockrimmon Boulevard interchange.

Police said the death is considered suspicious.

