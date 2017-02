COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Denver all set records for the highest February temperature ever recorded on Friday.

The previous record for Colorado Springs was 76 degrees, set on February 5, 1963. We reached 77 degrees just after 1 p.m. today.

The previous record for Pueblo was 81 degrees, last set on February 18 of last year. Pueblo hit 82 degrees just before 2 p.m. today.

The temperature reached 80 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official reporting station for the city. That breaks the all-time February record high of 77 degrees, which was last set on February 28, 2006.

As most Coloradans know, though, this unseasonably warm weather means big changes are on the way. Saturday will be windy, with highs in the 60s and lows in the low 20s. Sunday, it’ll be cold, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. More temperate weather returns next week.

