COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens are facing charges after they assaulted a sleeping homeless man early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:35 a.m. The man and a woman were sleeping near a closed business on North Academy Boulevard near Uintah Street when they were approached by two teens. The teens hit and kicked the man several times in the head and upper body, then ran away, according to police. The victim went to a nearby business to ask for help.

Police found the two suspects in the area a short time later. Police said one of the suspects was identified as Raphael Woodridge, 18. The other suspect’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

The victim was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The woman with him was not injured.

Police said both teens are charged with second-degree assault. The juvenile is also charged with attempt to influence a public servant for lying to officers about his name and date of birth.