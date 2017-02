COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspect who broke into a garage, stole a car, and dragged a woman while driving off Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Commons Road, which is in the area of Mesa Road and Uintah Street. Police said the burglar broke into the garage and was confronted by a teenager who had just returned home. The teen told his parents about the burglar, who had gotten into the car. As the mother was confronting the burglar, he suddenly backed the car up, dragging the mother, who was caught in the open window.

The father then came into the garage and shot at the burglar, according to police. The burglar sped off in the stolen car.

Police said the woman was not injured.

No suspects have been arrested.