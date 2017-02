FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired during a fight that started in a strip mall parking lot and continued into a neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said the fight started around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall on Fountain Mesa Road near Mesa Ridge Parkway. Someone fired several shots and then drove away in a white Mitsubishi sedan, according to police. One of the witnesses followed the Mitsubishi to the area of Medicine Bow Avenue and Millbrook Circle, where someone in the Mitsubishi shot at the witness.

Police said one person was assaulted during the fight, but no one was hit by the shots fired.

Police said no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-382-4261 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).