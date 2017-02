COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Spice up your Valentine’s Day with Chef Franco’s original Italian recipes.

Clams Posillipo

12 little neck clams

2 cloves garlic

¼ c. olive oil

½ cup wine

4oz tomato sauce

6 leaves fresh basil

Pinch crushed red pepper

Juice of one lemon

salt and pepper

Sauté clams in olive oil.. Add garlic sauté for min then add , wine and lemon juice. Cover pot with a lid Simmer until all clams are open. Add fresh basil and salt and pepper crushed pepper and tomato sauce let simmer and serve

bucatini all’amatriciana

1 pound, bucatini pasta

1/3 pound pancetta or thick cut bacon, chopped

1 onion, diced

1/3 cup dry white wine (I used Pinot Grigio)

1 jar Chef Franco’s tomato sauce

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

kosher salt and fresh black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 leaves fresh basil

1/4 cup freshly grated pecorino Romano cheese

Heats a sauté pan add olive oil then brown pancetta then add the onion and crushed red pepper. About 3-5 minutes. Add white wine. Cook 2 minutes then add Chef Franco’s tomato sauce , and salt and pepper. Cook 15 minutes, sauce will reduce slightly, toss in pasta. Add pecorino Romano cheese, toss pasta once top with basil and more cheese

Chicken Francese

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 eggs, beaten

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/3 cup dry white wine (I used Pinot Grigio)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup butter

1 lemons, juiced

3 tablespoon olive oil

Heat a sauté pan add olive oil, beat your eggs add salt and pepper to the eggs.dip the chicken in flour then the eggs and sauté the chicken breasts in the hot oil about 5 min on each side then add lemon juice, wine and chicken stock and butter and let reduce add parsley when done place on a plate and serve

Salmon with Shrimp and champagne

2 pcs 6oz salmon filets

1 tb olive oil

3/4 lb medium shrimp peeled and cleaned

1/2 c chopped tomatoes

1/4 c dry champagne

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

¼ cup cream

2 tbls butter

salt and pepper

5 leaves basil chopped

1/2 lb fettuccine pasta

Heat oil in a medium frying pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, just until shrimp begins to curl and turn pink, about 1minute. Add tomatoes, white wine, and garlic, increase heat to high, and cook, stirring, until shrimp are just opaque through, add cream and butter let reduce about 1 to 2 minutes longer. Add basil Toss some sauce with the pasta then place salon ontop of pasta and ass remaining sauce on top

Grilled new York strip steak with shrimp in a cognac cream sauce

2 ny steaks grilled the way you like

4 mushrooms sliced

1 shallot

oil for sautéing

8 shrimp

cognac

2T butter

¼ cup heavy cream

salt and pepper

Heat oil in a large sauté pan sautee mushrooms, shallot and shrimp sauté Drain oil Add cognac reduce then add cream Add butter Reduce till thick pour over steak

Mixed Berries Zabaglione

6 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

2 oz marshal wine

1 LB mixed seasonal berries

Mix egg yolks and sugar in a bowl then over a double boiler with a wire whip. Whisk until eggs are frothy. Stir in the wine and continue to whisk let cool. Serve warm over berries.