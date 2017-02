COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is hosting a special showing of Lon Chaney’s 1925 silent horror film “Phantom of the Opera.” The event features a showing of the film accompanied by a professional five-piece chamber ensemble, the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra.

The event is Friday, February 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the museum. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12 years old. Museum members get a $5 discount. Ticket prices increase by $5 at the door the night of the event.

Tickets include beverages and light hors d’oeuvres.

>> Learn more and get tickets.