CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City High School teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to police.

Police said Robert Davidson, 44, was arrested Wednesday evening. He is charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies.

Police said Davidson is being held without bond in the Fremont County jail. He has been placed on administrative leave from the school district.

Davidson is scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

