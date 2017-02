EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Some modular buildings are creating an eye-sore for the Park Vista area for more than three years now.

That’s near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road, on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

El Paso County officials say they’ve been working on this land code violation for two years now, but tracking down the property owners took some time.

“We cannot go on private property and destroy someone’s property in any way, shape or form. That’s illegal without a court order,” said Dave Rose, chief public information officer for El Paso County.

People who live nearby say they’re concerned about safety.

“We do know that were are individuals that are living in the units because we’re seeing clothing, we’re seeing bedding as well. We’ve seen children over there after school lighting fire crackers. We’ve seen some of the children up on the roof, walking the roof,” said Andrea Dugick, who lives nearby.

The county says the property owners are an out-of-state father and son with Security Management and Integration.

They were initially given 30 days to remove the modular buildings, but it still sits there today.

“I just figured that they were going to build something over here and then they just sat, and sat and then vagrants coming in and then people just started moving their trash. A neighbor was cutting down weeds just so you can see by. I mean, people were getting into accidents ’cause you can’t see and it’s just trashy,” said Robert Rice, who also lives nearby.

“The initial story we had was you know, these are only going to be here for a short period of time, they have a final destination. And I suspect some sale or some business deal didn’t work out, and they have remained,” Rose said.

Now, many are hoping their petition to the county will make their case stronger.

“They have an impact statement from the sheriff’s office stating what they have seen, how they’ve had to respond to calls. They have code enforcement showing the easement issue, they have the economics part of it, showing this is affecting property values, there is a diminishment in property values because of the units being there,” Dugick said.

There is a court date set for March 24th, but the county says they may be able to get an administrative order through the court sooner, in which case they plan to have a private contractor remove the buildings and place a lien on the property to pay for the removal cost.

If you’re interested in signing the petition, you can email Karen Ernst at kernst4@comcast.net or call Dugick at (214) 404-0503.