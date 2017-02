Related Coverage Air Force Academy senior qualifies to compete in Rio 2016 Olympics



WIDEFIELD, Colo. — At just 15-years-old, Luis Ybarra Jr. – a Widefield high school boxer – has won 7 Golden Glove titles and he’s looking to add his eighth.

However, Ybarra Jr. has his sights set on even a bigger dream – practicing 5 days week two hours a day, while going to school to make sure he reaches it.

To him, boxing is a way of life.

“I wake up every morning at four in the morning and run 5 miles, and go to school,” he said.

Ybarra Jr. started boxing when he was just 6-years-old. He couldn’t start competing until he was 8 due to boxing rules.

He started developing his passion for the sport from his father, so it makes sense that his instructor is none other than Coach Joe – also known as dad.

“It’s actually pretty easy, because he knows me, and I know him so, it makes it a lot easier, because you know how he’s going to move, where he is going to move and stuff,” said Luis Ybarra, his dad and boxing coach.

While some father-son duos might have their disagreements, Ybarra Jr. says his dad brings out the best in him when he’s competing.

“My mental toughness, and my heart, and my desire to keep going in the ring, Ybarra Jr. said.

Boxing is known for being a physical activity that relies a lot on footwork and discipline, but it also takes a lot of brain power too. It’s like a chess game – it’s more of a thinking sport than anything else.

Ybarra Jr.’s passions push him to go into the gym every day and work even harder, knowing that every ounce of sweat and every hit he makes will take him one step closer to his aspirations.

“It’s the dream of going to the Olympics,” he said.

Although he still has a few years to qualify for the next Olympic Games, he’s wasting no time getting ready for 2020.

“[It’s my] Life dream to win and go represent the United States in the Olympics in Tokyo,” he said.

Besides his Olympic dreams, he’s also interested in law enforcement and modeling.

Right now, Ybarra Jr. is currently training to win his eighth Golden Glove in a competition this spring.

Within the past few months, he placed second in the USA Junior National Championships, and earned the right to participate at the Olympic Training Center for the training boxing camps in 2017.