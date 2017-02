DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The teen accused of plotting to kill her classmates at Mountain Vista High School has been sentenced to three years in the Division of Youth Corrections, the 18th Judicial District said in a statement Wednesday.

On December 20, 2016, 17-year-old Brooke Higgins of Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty in adult court to conspiracy to commit first degree murder for a plan to shoot students at the high school.

Higgins also pleaded guilty in a separate juvenile court case to solicitation to commit first degree murder as an aggravated juvenile offender.

Wednesday’s sentence was for the juvenile court, district officials say.

After her sentence is completed in Youth Corrections, she will serve four years supervised probation with mental health treatment as part of the deferred sentence she entered in the adult case. If Higgins successfully completes her probation sentence, she can seal the adult conviction, according to district officials.

Higgins was arrested in December 2015 for her role in a murder plot at her Highlands Ranch high school.

District officials say she has been in custody since the incident and will get credit for time served.