COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen who was hit by a car while crossing the street in a Colorado Springs neighborhood last week has died of his injuries.

Cyprian Cisneros, 15, died Tuesday afternoon. Cyprian was a student at Mitchell High School.

Police said Cyprian was running diagonally across the intersection of Potter Drive and Maxwell Road, in the neighborhood just south of Mitchell High School, when he was hit by a car around 8 a.m. February 1.