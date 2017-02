Robbery suspect in Colorado Springs View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance image shows the man accused of robbing four pharmacies in Colorado Springs over the past four months. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance image shows the man accused of robbing four pharmacies in Colorado Springs over the past four months. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance image shows the man accused of robbing four pharmacies in Colorado Springs over the past four months. / Colorado Springs Police Department Surveillance image shows the man accused of robbing four pharmacies in Colorado Springs over the past four months. / Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man accused of robbing four different Colorado Springs pharmacies in the last four months.

Police said the robberies happened between November 22 and February 8. The man robbed a Medicine Shoppe on North Union Boulevard twice, a Village Pharmacy on Carefree Circle once, a Medicine Shoppe on Colorado Avenue once, and a Medicine Shoppe on Wahsatch Avenue once.

In the first two robberies, the man was wearing a hard hat and a reflective vest. In the third robbery, he was wearing an orange Colorado stocking cap. In the most recent robberies, he was wearing all dark clothing, dark sunglasses, and a beanie cap.

Surveillance images of the suspect are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).