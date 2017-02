COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged with arson after setting a tent at a homeless camp on fire multiple times Wednesday.

Police officers and fire crews responded to a homeless camp northwest of Dorchester Park around 1 a.m., where they found a homeless woman who had been involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect, 45-year-old Wayne Malone.

Police say Malone left the area but returned later. According to authorities, he threw a large rock on top of a tent, barely missing the occupants. He left the area but returned, this time attempting to light the tent on fire while the victim was inside by throwing flaming debris on top of the tent.

Malone and the victim were then involved in a physical disturbance where Malone continued to attempt to light the tent on fire with a lighter. Police say Malone then left the area.

Responding officers searched the area but could not find him.

Just after noon, police responded to the same area and found that the same tent had been lit on fire, but it was quickly extinguished. The victim was again occupying the tent at the time.

Patrol officers and members of the Colorado Springs Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) flooded the area in an attempt to find Malone, who fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Authorities found Malone later in Dorchester Park, where he confessed to both incidents.

Malone has been charged with two counts of first degree arson, fourth degree arson and attempted second degree assault.