COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Funding for city roads was a topic Governor John Hickenlooper addressed during his stop in the Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Hickenlooper also said we need to invest in I-25, saying there needs to be a seamless conduit of transportation to move people and goods from Wyoming to New Mexico.

He says right now, we have a formula for congestion that has the potential to stunt Colorado’s future growth.

“If we continue to accept the congestion, the next step that’s going to happen is we’re going to have a loud minority of people it’s too much growth and maybe we should just slow down for awhile,” Hickenlooper said. “Let me be very clear at least from my perspective if we do that it’s very hard to create the momentum that Colorado Springs is enjoying right now and it’s not something you can take your foot off the gas and then put it back on.”

Roads were just one of the topics he covered this afternoon in a recap of sorts of his State of the State address he gave earlier this year.