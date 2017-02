FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain police are looking for one of two suspects who entered a Fountain woman’s home and threatened to shoot her Tuesday morning.

The woman called police around 7:30 a.m. to report the incident. She described both men as Hispanic – one was wearing a green and white jacket and the other was wearing a black sweater or hooded sweatshirt.

Officers were able to locate one of the suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Alejandro Joseph Gonzalez, who police say is an acquaintance of the woman. He was taken into custody and is being charged with felony menacing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Based on the investigation, Gonzalez is suspected to be the one who pointed a weapon at the woman.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Diego Eugene Perez, has not been located. He is wanted on an unrelated felony warrant.

The Welte Education Center and Mesa Elementary were placed on lock out status during the incident but have since resumed normal operations.

Police say no weapon was found and one person was injured during the incident; there is no known danger to the public at this time.

If you have any information, contact Fountain Police Department’s Investigations Division Sergeant at 719-382-4261 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 719-634-7867.