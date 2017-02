Related Coverage Police searching for suspect in Colorado Springs pharmacy robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police police need your help identifying a man believed to be responsible for a string of drug store robberies.

The robberies started on November 22 at the Medicine Shoppe off Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

From there, the man went to The Village Pharmacy on December 5 and stopped at another Medicine Shoppe on December 20.

Now, police say there have been two more recent robberies at a third Medicine Shoppe and then back to the location on Union Boulevard.

“He came in the door carrying a bag and put the bag on the counter, says, ‘I gotta find my prescription.’ And he pulled a gun out of his bag and pointed at us and said, ‘I want your narcotics. Oxycodone, Oxycontin,” said Bob Shelton, owner and pharmacist of The Village Pharmacy.

That was back in December.

Now, after 12 armed robberies since 1978, the Village Pharmacy is doing things differently.

“March of 2015, that’s when we started locking the doors. Now, nobody gets in the pharmacy unless we know them or they show me a prescription. Okay, no body gets in. If they want to buy gum or cough syrup, they go to Walgreen’s,” Shelton said.

Three different Medicine Shoppe locations were also hit with the robber returning to one location twice.

Police say each time, he’s dressed similarly, covering his eyes with dark sun glasses and wearing a hat.

“When I was filling up the bag he said, ‘you’re putting the right stuff in there ’cause if you don’t I’m going to eff you up,'” Shelton said.

He was asking for narcotics, including Xanax and Percocet.

“They also want Oxycodone, that’s a biggie. Because that has a street value of such a huge amount. I mean, one bottle of Oxycontin that costs me maybe $600, they can sell on the street for $6,000,” Shelton said.

Village Pharmacy now only carries a small supply of narcotics.

“I order everyday, but enough for two days. So, we have no backup,” Shelton said.

If you have any information on these robberies, you’re asked to call police at 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-STOP (7867).