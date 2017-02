COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A gun control rule put in place by the Obama administration faced scrutiny as House Republicans voted to get rid of it 235-180.

The rule says anyone with mental illness so severe that they can’t manage their own finances can’t buy a gun.

This would impact roughly 75,000 people in America.

Paul Paradis is the owner of a gun store in Colorado Springs.

He saw Obama’s original gun control rule as an attack on the Constitution.

“Our whole Constitution is like a big vibrant tree with lots of branches. If you start going in and chopping off the branches, pretty soon the tree dies,” said Paradis.

He thought the rule was too vague and that it could potentially include people it shouldn’t.

“We shouldn’t just be taking away people rights on a bureaucratic notion based on an anti-gun philosophy,” said Paradis.

He said he’s glad the Republican House is taking action.

Meanwhile, people like Jennifer Bell said we need to stop being so emotional about the topic of guns and weigh the pros and cons logically.

“Like most things there’s good and bad about both. As a Libertarian, I believe in less laws, but as a person who lives in Colorado Springs and can see what happens, I think that a person who is mentally ill probably shouldn’t have the tools for mass destruction,” said Bell.

Paradis said the biggest beef with the rule was how it was achieved.

“We want these rights to be taken away in a judicial proceeding, not by fiat and some mandate by a bunch of anti-gun bureaucrats,” said Paradis.

This potential change to federal gun control isn’t the only gun control legislation going on.

Right now there are three bills going through the committee phase in the state legislature.

One would allow someone with a concealed carry permit to carry a gun on public school grounds.

Another would extend deadly force rights to business owners, managers, and employees – allowing them to shoot someone breaking into the store.

The third would repeal the 2013 ban on high capacity ammunition magazine.

It’s unlikely any of those bills will make it through the state legislature because the Democrats control the State House of Representatives.