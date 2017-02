Related Coverage Colorado Springs ranked #11 on national Best Places to Live list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking to take a new hot yoga class or try a new fresh juice bar in southern Colorado?

Colorado Springs is just the place!

The city ranked #3 overall in ValuePenguin’s national list of most health-conscious cities.

Colorado had three cities in the top 20 overall. Denver ranked #8 and Aurora ranked #19.

The survey aimed to identify the cities best and worst equipped for health lifestyles.

When determining the overall ranking of these cities, analysts at ValuePenguin gave the greatest weight to per-capita access to the amenities that would help residents to be active.The factors of next importance were the quality, access and affordability of healthy-food options available to residents, followed by environmental factors including air and drinking-water quality. They also looked at the current health and habits of the city’s residents.

Here are the cities that made the top 10:

Portland, OR Washington, D.C. Colorado Springs, CO Sacramento, CA Irvine, CA San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Denver, CO Tucson, AZ Chula Vista, CA Oakland, CA Buffalo, NY Orlando, FL San Francisco, CA

>> Click here to see the full report.