MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a 76-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday.

Authorities say Wayne Arnold Young was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 285 from Poncha Springs to his home in Creede.

Young is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Young was last seen in a 2006 silver Jeep Wrangler with Colorado plate number UNM1651.

If you have any information, contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 719-658-2600.