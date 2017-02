COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an 8-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday morning.

Police said Kimora Lynn Davis was last seen near her home in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Gatewood Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kimora is described as a light-skinned black girl, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing the pajamas shown in this photo.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.