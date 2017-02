PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Tommi Gutierrez last text her mom Tuesday around 10 a.m. saying she was heading to a friend’s house in the 1700 block of Belmont near Baystate Avenues. She was leaving from the 2100 block of Driftwood near Surfwood Lanes.

Authorities say she never made it to her destination.

Around 4 p.m. family members found Tommi’s cell phone and phone charger at the edge of the yard where she was headed.

Police say a witness reported seeing Tommi walking northbound on Driftwood then running down the street. The witness did not see anyone following her.

Tommi is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Tommi has a nose piercing and could also possibly be wearing glasses.

If you have any information, contact Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.