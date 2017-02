KXRM-KXTU Broadcast Television/LIN Digital seeks an ambitious, self-motivated, result-oriented individual to join our sales team as our Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS). The IDS is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. They will be the market’s subject-matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the KXRM/Nexstar sales team to achieve budget revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The IDS will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling all of our digital marketing services/products with the goal of advancing client objectives. Live, work, play in beautiful Colorado Springs and enhance your career in the world of digital marketing and advertising.

Send your resume to: ddamico@kxrm.com

KXRM FOX21 is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! EOE M/F/D/V Drug screening and background check required. Please apply on-line @ www.mediageneral.com

Tech Skills:

Software:

Microsoft Office

Matrix

Ability to become proficient with in-house systems.

Essential Skills:

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry

Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

Ability to manage account receivables for your book of business

Minimum Education:

Bachelor’s Level Degree

Marketing/Advertising/Communications Preferred

Minimum Experience:

1 yrs. of experience.

1+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients.

Work Schedule (Days & Times):

8a-5p M-F