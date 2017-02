COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is still a great place to live, but 10 other U.S. cities are better, according to the latest rankings by U.S. News and World Report.

Our city fell to #11 on the annual list, which was released Tuesday. In 2016, we were ranked #5. Denver, which topped last year’s list, took the second spot this year. Austin, Texas, came in first. The list ranks the 100 most populous cities in the U.S.

The magazine analyzed each city’s job market, cost of living, quality of life, and desirability. The quality of life measure takes into account crime rates, quality of health care, quality of education, average commute time, and general well-being. They also consider whether people are moving into or out of the city.

>> More information about the methodology.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 Best Places to Live, according to the magazine:

Austin, Texas Denver San Jose, California Washington D.C. Fayetteville, Arkansas Seattle Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boston Des Moines, Iowa Salt Lake City

>> See the full list.