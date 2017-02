FLORENCE, Colo. — A portion of Highway 115 in Florence is closed due to a police investigation. Several homes in the area have also been evacuated.

Police said homes in the area of Highway 115 (Main Street), Pikes Peak Avenue, Santa Fe Avenue, and Front Street have been evacuated. Those roads are closed until further notice.

Police said they’re searching a home after learning its resident could be gathering equipment to create an explosive device.

